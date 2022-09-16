PICS: Ananya Panday looks cool in black athleisure; Jacqueline Fernandez dons casuals for her outing in city

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved gen-Z stars of Bollywood. She is often spotted outside the gym or yoga classes and always shares pictures too. Today, was no different as she got clicked outside her yoga classes. Apart from her, Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted at the airport. She was coming back from Delhi after being questioned in the money laundering and extortion case.

Coming to Ananya Panday, she opted for all-black athleisure. She kept her hair tied in a bun and was seen carrying a huge water bottle. While coming out she even waved to shutterbugs and posed for them. The actress was recently seen in Liger co-starring Vijay Deverakonda which failed badly. On other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans. She wore a mask and avoided the cameras. To note, the Kick actress was summoned by Delhi Police for questioning.