PICS: Ananya Panday makes a statement in halter neck crop top & ripped jeans as she steps out

Ananya Panday has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today. After all, her last release Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa had opened to decent reviews from the audience. And while the Student of The Year 2 actress has been basking in the success of the Shakun Batra directorial, Ananya has once again made the headlines and this time for her style sense as she was papped going out and about in the city.

In the pics, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress was seen dishing out major style goals as she wore a beautiful icy blue coloured halter neck crop top. Ananya had completed her look with a pair of ripped fawn coloured jeans, sneakers and a pearl necklace. She had kept her tresses open, opted for minimal make up and was also seen holding a handbag. Ananya was all smiles as she posed for the camera and also waved at the paps. Clearly, Ananya is proving to be the youth style icon.

Take a look at Ananya Panday pics as she steps out in the city:

Recently, Ananya was seen making headlines as she papped at rumoured beau Ishaan Khatter’s brother Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. To note, the actress is said to be dating her Khaali Peeli co-star and are going strong with their relationship. Although the rumoured couple hasn’t made their relationship official, their frequent outings speak volumes about their love affair. Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan India movie Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday shares her take on relationships: Want to be with someone who allows me to change