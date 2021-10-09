PICS: Ananya Panday makes a statement in pastel blue as she gets papped with Manish Malhotra at the airport

Ananya Panday has been winning hearts ever since she has made her debut with Student of The Year 2. From her charming looks to her acting prowess, everything about the star kid makes the headlines. Besides her style statements are also a thing among her massive fan following. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ananya once again made the heads turn when she was papped with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the airport and winning hearts with her panache.

In the pics, Ananya was making a statement as she flaunted her love for pastel colours. She wore a pastel blue coloured outfit with baby pink coloured print and embroidery at the neck. She was carrying a white handbag and completed her look with a blue coloured kolhapuri chappal. On the other hand, Manish wore a neon blue coloured jacket with black jeans. The duo was seen wearing their respective masks in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic as they stepped out of the airport.

Take a look at Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra pics:

Meanwhile, Ananya has some impressive movies in the pipeline. While she is working on Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya will also be seen romancing South superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jaggananadh’s upcoming pan India movie Liger. The movie will be jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. This isn’t all. Ananya will also be collaborating with Siddhanth once again in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.