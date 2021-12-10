PICS: Ananya Panday opts for casual and spunky look for her dinner date

Our Bollywood queens sure do know how to have fun! And whoever they have it with, they make sure to do it in style. Recently, Ananya Panday and Krystle D’Souza were spotted at Olive Bar Khar, an elite eatery in Khar, West Mumbai. The duo looked absolutely fab on their dinner date. Ananya Panday is known to make headlines with her head-turning looks. Just recently, she posted her gorgeous shoot pictures in a pretty fuchsia pink gown for the Filmfare awards. The pics from her dinner date with her girlfriend, however, showed her casual side - and spoiler alert, she rocked this one as well!

In the pics, Ananya Panday looks super chill and spunky in her casual looks. She wore an oversized white graphic tee with ‘You are my sunshine’ printed on it and bootcut washed jeans. She paired this basic look with pink and white sneakers. On the other hand, Krystle D’Souza was on the opposite end, with her sparkly black attire. The duo’s stunning visuals were reflected in the pictures. It seems like the two girlfriends were on a chill dinner date at an amazing Mumbai eatery!

Take a look at the pics:

On the work front, Krystle is now prepping for the release of her debut film, Chehre. Chehre will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rhea Chakraborty. On the other hand, Ananya Panday also has her hands full with multiple projects. She recently returned from Las Vegas where she went to shoot for her upcoming movie Liger. Liger is a sports action movie directed by Puri Jagannadh and will also feature Vijay Deverakondaa alongside Ananya.

