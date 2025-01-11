PICS: Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Golden Temple with mom Bhavana and sister Rysa; enjoys delicious Naan Chole
Ananya Panday recently sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her mom and sister, and she has now shared some pictures from her visit.
Ananya Panday celebrated Christmas and New Year’s in Jamnagar with her friends. Now, she has begun 2025 on an auspicious note. Ananya recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar where she sought blessings alongside her mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday. She also enjoyed some delicious Naan Chole during her trip.
Today, January 11, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent visit to Amritsar. In the first photo, she posed with the Golden Temple in the background. Dressed in a white suit with a floral print and a pink dupatta covering her head, Ananya had her hands folded and a smile on her face. In another picture, she had her eyes closed as she prayed.
The actress posted some aesthetic shots of the Golden Temple. One picture showed her posing with her Kulhad Chai (tea) and a plate of Naan Chole. The last slide was a picture of Ananya with her mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa Panday at the gurdwara.
Ananya’s caption read, “Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.” Have a look at her post!
Fans showered love on Ananya in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Beautiful, love you May all your wishes be fulfilled,” while another wrote, “Truly blessed. May all keep shining bright my darlin! Love you all.” Many others left red hearts emojis.
Ananya Panday had an exciting 2024 in terms of her projects. She received a lot of love for her performances in the movie CTRL and the series Call Me Bae. This year, she will first be seen in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025.
