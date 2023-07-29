PICS: Ananya Panday shares photos with sister Rysa from Ibiza vacation; BFF Suhana Khan REACTS

Ananya Panday cannot get enough of her Spain vacation. The actress who was seen making a special appearance in the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared a bunch of photos from her Ibiza vacation. During the vacation, Ananya was papped spending her time with Aditya Roy Kapur in Lisbon, and sparked dating rumors. The rumored couple also attended Arctic Monkeys' concert together in Spain. A while ago, Ananya shared photos with her sister Rysa from their recent vacation and Suhana Khan had a sweet reply.

Ananya Panday shares photos from Ibiza vacation

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya Panday shared glimpses from her Spain vacation. The series of photos especially include her bond with her sister Rysa. Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "obsessed with rysa and her digital camera (or is it the other way around)."

In the pictures, Ananya and her sister can be seen posing for the camera, enjoying food and the beachside together. Reacting to her post, Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan who is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies commented, "Wow my muse."

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Ananya shared her photos from her Ibiza holiday, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "her outfits always slay button->>>>>>." Another commented, "Cute." "i’m obsessed w rysa 2," commented a third fan. "love you annie," wrote a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Beauty." Others were seen dropping red hearts, heart-eye, and fire emojis.

Ananya and Aditya made numerous headlines during the Spain holiday. On their return, the rumored couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport. In the pictures and videos which went viral on social media, the rumored couple was seen exiting the airport separately, after landing together in Mumbai after their vacation. They could not stop blushing, as they got spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday made a special appearance in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film was released on July 28 and has been receiving positive comments from the audience. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the cast of the film also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Work-wise, the Liger actress is set to feature in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2. She is also playing the lead roles in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled thriller, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

