PICS: Ananya Panday spotted outside Dharma office; Looks simple yet stylish in sweatshirt and shorts

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Although she is only a few films old, she has made her place in the hearts of fans. She is also quite active on Instagram, where she often shares pictures and videos of herself. Today, she was spotted at Dharma office in comfy attire. The actress stepped out of the car and posed for the shutterbugs. She was even carrying a file.

Ananya opted for white shorts and an oversized black and white striped sweatshirt. She left her hair open and did not wear any makeup. She completed the look with a bag. On Sunday, she even shared a picture of herself in a white feather dress. The actress was looking gorgeous and had applied shimmery makeup. Ananya was last seen in Liger. The film did not perform well at the box office.