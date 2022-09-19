PICS: Ananya Panday spotted outside Dharma office; Looks simple yet stylish in sweatshirt and shorts
Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen together in Dream Girl 2.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Although she is only a few films old, she has made her place in the hearts of fans. She is also quite active on Instagram, where she often shares pictures and videos of herself. Today, she was spotted at Dharma office in comfy attire. The actress stepped out of the car and posed for the shutterbugs. She was even carrying a file.
Ananya opted for white shorts and an oversized black and white striped sweatshirt. She left her hair open and did not wear any makeup. She completed the look with a bag. On Sunday, she even shared a picture of herself in a white feather dress. The actress was looking gorgeous and had applied shimmery makeup. Ananya was last seen in Liger. The film did not perform well at the box office.
However, recently she announced her collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.
Ananya shared the teaser and wrote, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023.”
Take a look at the pictures here:
Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty. She will feature with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav in the movie, which is being written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. It is being directed by Singh and will portray a coming-of-age story in a digital era.
