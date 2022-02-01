PICS: Ananya Panday spreads magic on gram in ‘candy crushin’ look; Shanaya Kapoor can’t stop gushing

The young and dynamic Ananya Panday is excited for the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to hit the OTT platform on February 11. The cast of the film is currently busy promoting their film. Recently, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor appeared on Bigg Boss 15 finale along with Deepika and Siddhant to promote their film. Ananya decided to play it cool yet bold in an orange and pink mini dress. The actress even added an orange jacket to her dress. She hopped into high heels and completed her look.

On Monday, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and dropped several glamorous pictures. Sharing it, Ananya wrote, “candy crushin for the #BiggBossSeasonFinale #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th”. The actress’ post captivated her fans’ hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “You're Wonderful”. Apart from her fans, Ananya Panday’s close friend Shanaya Kapoor rushed to the comment section and dropped eye-heart emoticons. Even Maheep Kapoor left heart emojis on the post.

Take a look:

Ananya received a lot of love from the industry as well as her friends and fans after the Gehriayaan trailer came out. Netizens even loved Ananya's look as Tia in the posters. The film is a complex relationship drama that also stars Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films.

Also Read: Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant in Gehraiyaan: No one made me feel like I was new