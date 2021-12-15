PICS: Ananya Panday stuns in all black attire; Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor drop heart emojis
Coming to her outfit, dressed in an all-black outfit, Ananya looks simply stunning. Her open tresses and subtle makeup compliment her overall gorgeous look. She captioned the photos with a half-moon emoji. The actress opted for bold makeup that was visible in the black and white pictures. The actress opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of soft pink lipstick. As soon as she shared the pictures, celebrities praised her look.
Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Ananya, who made her big Bollywood debut in 2019, has been on a roll with several interesting projects in her kitty.
Take a look at the post here:
She will be next seen in a pan-India film titled, ‘Liger’, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie will also have a special appearance by none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson. She also has Shakun Batra's next in the pipeline.
