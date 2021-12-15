PICS: Ananya Panday stuns in all black attire; Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor drop heart emojis

Ananya Panday is one of the most fashionable actresses of Bollywood. These days, she has been sharing a lot of pictures from her photoshoot, and every time, she just nails the look and impresses her fans. Recently, she had shared a winter look of hers on Instagram. Her outfit showed an amalgamation of comfort, style. Fans dropped a lot of emojis in the comment section praising her look. And keeping up with it, today, she shared another set of pictures.

Coming to her outfit, dressed in an all-black outfit, Ananya looks simply stunning. Her open tresses and subtle makeup compliment her overall gorgeous look. She captioned the photos with a half-moon emoji. The actress opted for bold makeup that was visible in the black and white pictures. The actress opted for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of soft pink lipstick. As soon as she shared the pictures, celebrities praised her look.

Her best friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Kapoor also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Ananya, who made her big Bollywood debut in 2019, has been on a roll with several interesting projects in her kitty.