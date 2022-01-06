PICS: Ananya Panday turns up the heat in her new look in bangs for New Year; Suhana Khan calls her 'sexc'

As the New Year has kicked off, our Btown celebs also are chanelling new energy to begin things on a good note. Actress Ananya Panday seems to have undergone a transformation in terms of her look and her latest photos hint at it. On Thursday, Ananya surprised everyone by dropping stylish photos in a new look with bangs. Seeing her look, not just fans, even her close friends were impressed including Suhana Khan. Suhana often is among the first cheerleaders for Ananya and today is yet another proof of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a series of new photos from a shoot in which she is seen dolled up in a fiery avatar. The Gehraiyaan star is seen clad in a brown sheer tip with a matching pencil skirt with a slit. She teamed it up with heels. Her hair seemed to have undergone a transformation as she was seen in bangs. With perfect makeup, Ananya looked extremely stylish. Suhana was quick to notice and drop a comment. She wrote, "Sexc" with a fire emoticon. Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and others also loved Ananya's new look.

Take a look:

Ananya has been the talk of the town lately since the Gehraiyaan announcement was made. She will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhariya Karwa in the complex relationship drama. It is directed by Shakun Batra. The film was supposed to release on January 25, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. However, on Wednesday, the release date was pushed to February 11, 2022.

Apart from this, Ananya is also gearing up for the release of Liger. In the film, she will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and backed by Dharma Productions. It will hit the screens on August 23, 2022.

