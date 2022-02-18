PICS: Ananya Panday ups the glam quotient in an all-leather look as she gets papped post shoot

Ananya Panday is only a few films old in showbiz, however, she has successfully managed to create a space for herself in the big world of Bollywood. The young actress debuted in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ever since then, she has been constantly in the limelight. Some time back, Ananya was snapped by the paparazzi post her shoot, and you should not miss her photos.

A few moments back, the shutterbugs spotted Ananya Panday in the Juhu locality of Mumbai. The Gehraiyaan actress looked super chic in her all-leather outfit of the day. Ananya opted for a monochromatic look as she donned a chocolatey corset, which she combined with a slightly darker pair of shorts and a jacket. The actress wrapped up her look with a pair of brown heels, thus matching her outfit. Her hair was tied back in a sleek ponytail, and her makeup was done flawlessly with blushed cheeks and tinted lips punctuating her look.

Ananya smiled and posed for pictures while the media personnel clicked it from a distance.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s photos:

Ananya was recently seen in the much-talked film Gehraiyaan. Apart from her, the Shakun Batra directorial starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. The drama on the complexities of human relationships, love, and betrayal, released digitally on the 11th of February, and has been in the headlines ever since.

After Gehraiyaan, Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

