PICS: Ananya Panday waves at shutterbugs as she gets clicked in the city; Opts for comfy & stylish outfit

Ananya Panday is one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has successfully carved a niche for herself. Needless to say, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following. Besides, be it for her acting skills or her style statements, Ananya never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen. And the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress is once again making the headlines and this time her comfy fashion statement.

To note, Ananya was clicked recently as she stepped out in the city. In the pics, Ananya looked stunning as she wore a beautiful, without sleeves in her green coloured crop-top which she had paired with dark green trousers and a pair of white sneakers. She had kept her tresses open and her natural make up game was on point. Ananya was also seen waving at the shutterbugs as she posed for the camera.

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s pics as she posed in hues of green for the paparazzi:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this pan India movie will feature Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay and their stunning chemistry has been grabbing a lot of attention. Liger is slated to release on August 25 this year. Besides, Ananya is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will mark Ananya’s second collaboration with Siddhant after the 2022 release Gehraiyaan.

Also Read: Ananya Panday on having female role models: I’ve been fortunate to have grown up with working women