PICS: Ananya Panday wraps Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; Calls it ‘Most fulfilling and cathartic experience’

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Liger, has completed the shoot of her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. She also shared some unseen pictures on her social handle along with a long note. Ananya thanked her cast, the filmmakers, and the crew and called it the 'most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience'. To note, the actress has already started shooting Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya wraps Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The Gehraiyaan actress took to Instagram and announced the wrap-up. She wrote, “My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE it’s a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn’t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me @sharicsequeira I love you, here’s to whatever’s next my people.”Kho Gaye Hum Kahan announcement:

The first look of the film was shared on September 2021. Farhan shared it on Twitter and wrote, "Find your Friends and you wont need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan (sic)."