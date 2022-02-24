PICS: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur slay airport fashion with their casual yet classy attires

Let’s be honest, we all judge a person’s fashion sense on the basis of their airport fits! Combining comfort with style - now that is the real deal! Thankfully, our dear Bollywood celebs never fail to impress us with their stunning airport attires. So, if you are wondering where to get your next airport outfit inspiration from, you are at the right place! And boys, this one’s for you! A while ago, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the airport looking absolutely dashing and easily stealing our hearts away.

In the pics, both the actors looked quite stylish as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Aditya Roy Kapur went with a basic yet classy look. After all, you can never go wrong with basics right? He wore an olive green tee and blue jeans. He paired the look with a cap which was the same colour as his tee, and suede brown shoes. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor went with a cool outfit that had a tinge of eccentricity and it suited him too well. He wore a white graphic kurta with black pants. He completed the look with rounded sunglasses.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, we will next see Anil Kapoor in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The drama is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Om-The Battle Within opposite Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi and Thadam remake.

