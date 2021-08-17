PICS: Anshula Kapoor kisses Janhvi Kapoor & hugs Khushi; Leaves newlywed Rhea Kapoor love struck

Anil Kapoor had hosted a dinner party on Monday, August 16, at his Juhu bungalow to celebrate the wedding of his daughter Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani. The internet is flooded with pictures from the party, and adding to it, Anshula Kapoor posted a couple of pictures today with Janhvi and that is grabbing all the limelight.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula Kapoor posted series of pictures that feature all the Kapoor sisters. The first picture had Khushi Kapoor clicking a selfie with Anshula and Akshay Marwah. The second picture had Anshula kissing Janhvi Kapoor as she pouted and clicked a selfie. The third picture had sisters Ashula, Khushi and Shanaya posing for the picture, and the next had Anshula and Shanaya Kapoor hugging each other and posing for the camera. Anshula captioned these pictures as, “Red faces & big smiles #About Last Night”.

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor took to the comments section to post several lovestruck emojis, to which Anshula Kapoor responded, “love you so much my rheeee”. Shanaya Kapoor too posted several heart emojis, to which Anshula replied, “love you my cutie”. These pictures are proof of the bond that these sisters share with each other.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani both took to their social media accounts to post the first official picture of their wedding. Indeed both looked happy in the picture. Anil Kapoor welcomed Karan to his family with a sweet post.

For those not aware, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor have been dating for over a decade and are very much in love. Their social media PDA has left netizens gushing over them amid the lockdown. Even Sonam and Anand love spending time with two.

