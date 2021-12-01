PICS: Antim rivals Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma arrive at Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty’s Tadap screening
For the screening, Salman Khan kept it casual in a maroon t-shirt which was topped over an olive green shirt. Quirky denim jeans and perfectly gelled hair rounded off his entire look. Meanwhile, Ayush Sharma graced the event in a blue hoodie which was matched with funky denim. Apart from Salman Khan, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Kim Sharma, and Leander Paes were some of the other celebs who graced the event.
Take a look at the photos here:
Speaking of Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, it is an upcoming romantic action flick. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. Now, the romantic-action movie is all set to release theatrically on December 3.
