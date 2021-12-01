PICS: Antim rivals Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma arrive at Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty’s Tadap screening

by Mamta Raut   |  Updated on Dec 01, 2021 10:55 PM IST  |  17.7K
   
PICS: Antim rivals Salman Khan & Aayush Sharam arrive at Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty’s Tadap screening (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Tadap. The makers of the films are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere and the promotions of Tadap have begun in full swing. Going by the same, on Tuesday, a grand screening of the movie was held in the city which was also graced by superstar Salman Khan and his Antim: The Final Truth co-star Aayush Sharma.

For the screening, Salman Khan kept it casual in a maroon t-shirt which was topped over an olive green shirt. Quirky denim jeans and perfectly gelled hair rounded off his entire look. Meanwhile, Ayush Sharma graced the event in a blue hoodie which was matched with funky denim. Apart from Salman Khan, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, Kim Sharma, and Leander Paes were some of the other celebs who graced the event.

Take a look at the photos here:

Speaking of Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, it is an upcoming romantic action flick. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. Now, the romantic-action movie is all set to release theatrically on December 3.

Credits: Viral Bhayani

