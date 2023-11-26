PICS: Anurag Kashyap strikes cool pose with Mads Mikkelsen; heaps praise on Hannibal star in new post

Bollywood director and actor Anurag Kashyap recently met Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen at the Marrakech International Film Festival. On Sunday, November 26, he posted several pictures on social media featuring both of them smoking together.

Anurag Kashyap meets Mads Mikkelsen

The In Conversation With…session at the Marrakech International Film Festival showcased 10 notable figures from around the world, including actors, directors, writers, and producers. They exchanged engaging anecdotes, experiences, and thoughts. Anurag Kashyap was among this year's guests.

Today, on November 26, Anurag posted a set of stylish photos with Danish actor-gymnast Mads Mikkelsen on Instagram. The photos showed Anurag sitting alongside Mads, both posing with cigars. Anurag sported a stylish all-black tuxedo and trousers, while Mads paired a white shirt with a black coat and trousers. In the caption, Anurag wrote, “Sharing a rolled up golden Virginia with @theofficialmads at @marrakechfilmfestival . The most fuckin’ amazing human being and a brilliant actor and so so much more .. stories that I will tell for life to my people . So much beautiful time spent drinking , talking and just hanging out…”

Anurag Kashyap on Kennedy

Anurag Kashyap's next directorial project is named Kennedy. This crime thriller features Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in the main roles and had its global debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Subsequently, it received acclaim with a standing ovation at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. In the Q & A session, the director acknowledged Sudhir Mishra for the concept of the film. He mentioned, “He (Mishra) used to talk about a cop from the ’80s called Uday Shetty. (The cop) actually existed, and we have not even changed the name (in the film).

Anurag Kashyap’s work front

Kashyap recently appeared as an actor alongside Nawazuddin in the crime drama Haddi. Directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film, featuring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in lead roles, was released on OTT on September 7. Additionally, Kashyap is set to act in the Tamil film Leo, alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Black Friday, Dev.D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Udta Punjab are a few of the movies he has been involved with. He has also appeared in films such as Gulaal, I Am, AK vs AK, Kuttey, and Haddi, among others.

