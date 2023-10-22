PICS: Anushka Sharma calls husband Virat Kohli 'storm chaser' as he hits big at India vs New Zealand match

Today it was India versus New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The match took place at the HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala. India won the match by 4 wickets and Virat Kohli scored 95 runs. A while ago, the cricketer's wife and actress Anushka Sharma shared stories on her Instagram to cheer for her husband.

Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared three stories as she celebrated India's win and her husband Virat Kohli's big run. Sharing a post of ICC, she added a blue heart. In the second story, she reshared a video of the ICC and Cricket World Cup and wrote, "Always proud of you (red heart). And, in the last story, the actress re-shared a post by Royal Challengers Banglore and wrote, "Storm chaser (red heart)." Virat scored 95 runs out of 104 balls. Take a look:

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Virat and added a King emoji on his head as he scored big. Ayushmann Khurrana penned a special message on his X (formerly Twitter) that read, "This 95 by #ViratKohli was bigger than a century. World’s best batsman. World’s best chaser. And yes, the world’s best team. Invincible. Top of the table! #TeamIndia #IndvsNZ #WorldCup23."

Have a look:

A few days ago, Kohli scored a century in the India vs Bangladesh match. His wife took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a special story that read "𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙍𝙀𝘿! Number 48 in ODIs... Number 78 in international cricket... Take a bow King Kohli." She captioned the story with a heart-filled kiss emoji and a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are proud parents of their daughter Vamika, are reportedly expecting to welcome their second child. The rumors about the couple's second pregnancy sparked after the actress was spotted with an apparent baby bump in some of her recent videos. However, the couple has not reacted to the reports yet.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh laud Virat Kohli as he scores century in India vs Bangladesh WC 2023 match