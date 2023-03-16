PICS: Anushka Sharma channels her inner kid as she relishes chocolate croissant; Fans are all heart

Actress Anushka Sharma is quite active on social media. She keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself. On Thursday afternoon, the coolest mommy in town took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures of herself while enjoying scrumptious croissants. Every time the actress visits the UK, she is seen binging croissants with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Her fans can't stop gushing over her adorable pictures.

Anushka Sharma enjoys mouthwatering croissants

In the pictures, Anushka is seen sporting a black printed t-shirt paired with a black cap and minimal accessories. Post eating the croissants, she is seen posing in a quirky way for the camera. Going by the pictures, it looks like Anushka is a true-blue chocolate lover as she has it all over her hands and face. The last picture features the remains of a chocolate croissant. Along with the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Croissant high." Have a look:

Fans were all heart for the actress soon after she shared the pictures. A fan commented, "Anushka cutie Sharma." Another fan wrote, "Koi itna cute kaise ho skta hai."

Meanwhile, Anushka recently talked about shooting for Chakda Xpress and taking care of her daughter Vamika at the same time. Virat and Anushka welcomed their daughter in January 2021. Post her birth, Anushka shot for Chakda Xpress. While speaking to Grazia India, Anushka said, "I’m okay to do more movies but only if it’s worth taking my time out and if it makes sense. I don’t want to do movies just to stay in the game – I’m very clear about that." She also said that her daughter is turning into a 'secure individual'. She added that she is quite hands-on and enjoys doing everything for her daughter.

Chakda Xpress is slated to release this year on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date. Anushka recently wrapped up the shoot of the film in which she will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami.

