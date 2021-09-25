PICS: Anushka Sharma gushes over Alia Bhatt’s dreamy clicks, calls her THIS

is considered as one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry. The actress has many projects in her pipeline including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also known for having a massive following on her social media handles. Despite her busy work schedule, the actress keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos every now and then. The Student of The Year actress recently treated her fans with stunning selfies and left her fans impressed. Apart from her fans, many Bollywood stars and Alia’s friends from industry were left in awe with her new pictures.

Celebs like and Akansharanjan Kapoor acknowledged her post by dropping in heartfelt comments. Among many, also reacted to Alia Bhatt’s dreamy pictures. Taking to the comment section, Anushka called her “beauty”. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt flaunted her million dollar smile. The actress enjoyed the breezy weather as she posed for the camera. Donning a white top, the ‘Raazi’ actress posed against the backdrop of clear blue skies. Her caption read as “floaty”. Ananya Panday also dropped a heart eye emoticon.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with , Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Alia is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.