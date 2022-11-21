PICS: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli return from Uttarakhand vacay; Look cool in casuals at Mumbai airport

A few days ago, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika. The couple has a massive fan following, and in the last few days, pictures of Anushka and Virat along with their fans in Uttarakhand had gone viral on social media. Now, looks like after spending some quality time together, the couple has returned to Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport this evening by the paparazzi.

Virat Kohli a nd Anushka Sharma posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. They made for an uber-cool couple as they were seen in casual, comfy yet stylish outfits. Anushka opted for a loose black sweatshirt, with black track pants, and was seen wearing a fanny pack. She wore white sneakers, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was seen in a white t-shirt, black pants, and a grey cap. Anushka and Virat smiled at the paparazzi, and the cricketer was seen showing a thumbs-up sign. Have a look at the pictures below.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pictures from Uttarakhand

A picture that has been circulating on social media shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seeking blessings at a temple in Nainital. They also posed with enthusiastic fans there. Meanwhile, just a few hours ago, Anushka shared some sun-kissed selfies from her Uttarakhand trip. The actress can be seen basking in the winter sun, and the joy on her face is evident.

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, which is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero, which was released in 2018.