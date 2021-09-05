PICS: Are Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani off for their honeymoon? Couple get snapped at airport.

Weeks after tying the knot in a private and intimate ceremony at home, newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani were snapped on Sunday morning at the Mumbai International Airport. On the weekend of 13-14 September, actor Anil Kapoor's house was flooded by guests with the media waiting outside as daughter Rhea Kapoor was getting married.

The producer and fashion stylist got married to Karan Boolani and their simple and small yet aesthetic wedding took social media by storm. The couple only invited family for their wedding which was followed by a small house party with their closest friends. Now, almost three weeks later, Rhea and Karan were snapped at the airport presumably leaving for their honeymoon.

The couple rocked casual and comfortable outfits. Rhea opted for an all black look and put on a denim jacket. She also completed her look with a pair of chunky shades and boots. As for Karan Boolani, the filmmaker and producer wore shades of green as he walked behind Rhea while they headed into the airport terminal.

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's airport photos:

