PICS: Arjun Kanungo looks dapper, Carla Dennis dons a white sequin saree as they host a post-wedding party

Internationally acclaimed singer Arjun Kanungo got married to longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on Wednesday, August 10 and their dreamy wedding is one affair to remember. Meanwhile, the couple is hosting a post-wedding party for their family and friends and has already arrived at the venue. While Arjun looked dapper in a black suit, Carla opted for a dreamy white sequin saree with an off-shoulder blouse. Carla chose to keep her hair open and looked resplendent. The newly-married couple posed for the paparazzi and looked no less than fairy tale lovers.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited party is said to be happening at Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma! Pinkvilla exclusively reported that stars like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and more will be a part of the star-studded party. The theme of the couple's party is said to be 'evening chic.'

Have a look at the dreamy pictures:

A few moments back, Arjun took to his social media and shared some beautiful pictures of the two in their wedding outfit and shared a long note as well. The wedding took place as per Hindu traditions. In the pictures that Arjun Kanungo shared we can see both him and Carla Dennis looking stunning in their wedding outfits. Sharing these pictures, Arjun wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

Earlier, talking about his wedding, Arjun Kanungo had told Miss Malini that he never thought he could get married, but Carla Dennis “had changed his life”. He said, “She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?”

Over the years, Arjun Kanungo has written numerous well-known songs, such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Khoon Choos Le, Aaya Na Tu, and La La La, among others.