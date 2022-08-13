PICS: Arjun Kanungo & wife Carla Dennis slay in black on their ‘first night out as Mr. and Mrs.’

Arjun Kanungo recently got married to his long-time girlfriend and model Carla Dennis. The wedding took place on the 10th of August at Taj Hotels, Mumbai. It was an intimate affair, as the lovebirds were joined by their family and friends on their special day. Last night, the couple also hosted a post-wedding bash at Karan Johar’s brand new joint Neuma in South Mumbai. And now, a few hours back, Arjun shared a slew of new pictures from last night. Check them out below.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis’ new photos

In the photos shared by the singer, Carla and he can be seen dressed in their glamorous best for the special night. In the first few photos, Arjun can be seen looking absolutely dapper in a black tuxedo, while Carla donned a white embellished saree with an off-shoulder blouse. In the new couple of pics, Carla can be seen looking gorgeous in a black and silver off-shoulder gown with a front-slit detailing. The newlyweds struck several attractive poses as the shutterbugs clicked them. Sharing the photos, Arjun captioned the post, “Our first night out as Mr.(king emoji)and Mrs. (queen emoji) (slew of red heart emojis)”.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Arjun took to his social media and shared some beautiful pictures with his wife in their wedding outfits and penned down a long note as well. The wedding took place as per Hindu traditions. In the pictures that Arjun shared we can see both him and Carla Dennis looking stunning in their wedding outfits. Sharing these pictures, Arjun wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

Last night’s post-wedding bash was quite a star-studded event and was graced by celebs like Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Pragya Jaiswal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others.

Over the years, Arjun Kanungo has written numerous well-known songs, such as Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Khoon Choos Le, Aaya Na Tu, and La La La, among others.

