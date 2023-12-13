PICS: Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur set the Internet ablaze with suave looks; fans can't get enough of them

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently came up with the latest season of his much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan. From Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, several celebrities were seen marking their attendance on Johar’s Koffee couch. The next in line are actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, who will soon be seen in an episode.

Ahead of its release, Arjun Kapoor has now dropped pictures with Kapur as they are set for ‘Brewing’ and spilling some personal and professional secrets tomorrow. Have a look at the photographs inside.

Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are next on Karan Johar’s list for their appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. As the duo is now getting all pumped to spill some inside gossip, the Ishaqzaade star has now shared some captivating pictures with his Koffee partner Aditya.

Captioning them as, “Kapoor + Kapur + (Coffee) Brewing tomorrow,” the duo is undoubtedly setting the temperatures soaring, as they ooze nothing but class in the photos. While in some images, Aditya and Arjun can be seen posing solo, in two of the photos, the two actors look handsome as they strike a pose for the camera.

Have a look right here.

Notably, soon after the actor dropped the post, his fans were quick to share their varied reactions. “Nice handsome sir,” “Both are my favorite hero,” “Best Jodi brotherhood,” “Just wow,” and "cool" read some of the comments.

Work fronts of Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Arjun stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with Ishaqzaade and proceeded to flaunt his acting skills in the films that followed. Recently, the actor was seen in The Lady Killer and it was released on November 3. Soon, the actor will be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, which will also feature actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur had his breakthrough performance in Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2. Recently, the actor was seen making his fans go gaga over his performance in the movie Gumraah and the series The Night Manager. Up next, the actor will feature in Anurag Basu's next project Metro…In Dino.

