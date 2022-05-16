PICS: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor sport shades of blue for airport look, Varun Dhawan snapped at dance studio.

The week began on a busy note for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several actors stepped out for their work projects. On Monday morning, the international airport was buzzing with celebrities as several of them arrived to hop on to their flights and head outside Mumbai. While early morning Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani zoomed off to Delhi, later Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were snapped.

The duo kept their airport look simple, cool and casual as they both sported shades of blue. While Arjun stepped out of his car looking suave in an electric blue Gucci sweatshirt which he paired with black denims, Anil Kapoor sported a cool hat and shades which he wore with a printed navy blue shirt and black pants.

Both Arjun and Anil looked comfortable in their airport looks. After posing for the paparazzi, the duo headed towards the entry gate. Take a look at their photos below:

Meanwhile, in the city's suburbs, Varun Dhawan was snapped visiting a dance studio and candidly posed for the paparazzi. The actor also took blessing from a small mandir that is situated before the dance studio entrance. Sporting a white and grey outfit, Varun Dhawan looked breezy.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photos below:

