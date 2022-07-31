PICS: Arjun Kapoor dons a grey sweatshirt; Malaika Arora sports a cropped shirt as they return to Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They are quite expressive and seldom shy away from showcasing their love for each other on social media. The lovebirds are head over heels in love with each other and they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. Recently, the duo jetted off to Delhi on Saturday Arjun walked at the ramp of FDCI India Couture Week 2022, and his ladylove graced the event as a guest. She also shared a video of Arjun’s ramp walk on Instagram Stories, wrote, “Hey handsome," and added a few heart emoticons.

Now, Arjun and Malaika returned to Mumbai from Delhi in casualwear at Mumbai airport. In the photo, the Ek Villain Returns actor is seen donning a grey baggy sweatshirt and black trousers. He paired with ankle length with it. Malaika, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue cropped shirt and added a pair of sweatpants. To compete the look, the diva added a black cap. Recently, Malaika also walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. She turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

Check out Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's PICS:

Arjun and Malaika recently made a grand appearance at the star-studded party hosted for the Russo brothers by producer Ritesh Sidhwani which also featured celebrities like Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Kiran Rao, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and more.

Malaika had jetted off to Paris to celebrate the Ishaqzaade actor's 37th birthday. Meanwhile, on Arjun's birthday, Malaika shared a sweet birthday note to her boyfriend on her Instagram and wrote, "Make a wish my love may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday @arjunkapoor. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite sometime now.

