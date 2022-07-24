PICS: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in checkered shirt; Tara Sutaria stuns in white corset top as they get spotted

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The duo will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. The film also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead. It serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

On Saturday, Arjun and Tara were spotted in the city as they attended a birthday bash in Bandra, Mumbai. In the photos, one can see the 2 States actor donning a red and navy blue checkered shirt and paired it up with black pants. He also added a cool pair of sunglasses and black boots to complete the outfit. Tara, on the other hand, kept it chic and casual as she stunned in a white corset top and wore distressed denim jeans. She also added a pair of nude-coloured heels and kept her makeup subtle for the night.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria's PICS:

Meanwhile, Arjun and Tara's much-anticipated film, Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on 29 July 2022. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. A few days back, the trailer of Ek Villain Returns was unveiled recently and gathered a positive response from the audience. The film marks the first collaboration of John, Disha, Arjun, and Tara.

Apart from this, Arjun has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will star next in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and star also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey co-starring Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra. Tara will feature in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's directorial, Apurva.

