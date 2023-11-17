PICS: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper, Janhvi Kapoor and Kajol slay in style at Karan Johar’s event in Mumbai

A lot has happened in Bollywood on November 16. Shah Rukh Khan hosted a gala for football star David Beckham. The team of The Railway Men organized a special screening of the OTT show. Karan Johar also hosted an event in Mumbai which was attended by some of the big names from the Indian film industry like Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Kajol.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kajol arrive at Karan Johar’s event in Mumbai

Filmmaker Karan Johar shares a very close bond with many Bollywood celebrities. Hence, when he hosts any event, it’s expected to be attended by several stars of the industry. Recently, when he organized an event, celebs like Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress Janhvi channelized her inner boss lady and arrived in a suit with bellbottom pants and a flared jacket in the shade of brown. The actress decided to tie her hair up in a sleek bun and kept her makeup fresh and dewy. She accessorized her look with a pair of big gold studs and wore high heels that helped her flaunt her pants really well.

Janhvi arrived with Karan Johar at the art event. For the night, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wore a black suit that had colorful cutout detailing on it. With a pair of chunky black boots, a couple of silver finger rings, and his quirky shades, he rounded up his attire.

At the event, Karan’s bestie Kajol Devgn also made an appearance with her husband Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. The Dilwale actress arrived in a quirky colorful dress and added a jacket on top of it in the same color scheme. Aspiring actor Aaman, on the other hand, wore a black suit with a white tee and white sneakers.

Arjun Kapoor was also papped at the event with KJo. The Kuttey actor looked uber cool in his black suit which he paired with a tie-dye T-shirt and a pair of tan boots. He was also spotted at the screening of The Railway Men.

