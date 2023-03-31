PICS: Arjun Kapoor reacts as Janhvi Kapoor 'casually mixes work life balance'; Shikhar Pahariya is all heart

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved star kids in town. The actress was recently seen in Mili and she garnered a lot of praise for her performance. Currently, she is busy prepping for Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. On Friday afternoon, Janhvi took to social media and offered a glimpse of her hectic routine. She shared a bunch of pictures with her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest post grabs rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya's attention

In some of the pictures, Janhvi is seen donning a pink bikini and chilling by the pool while another picture shows her sporting a hat on the sets of Mr and Mrs Mahi. In one of the pictures, she is seen sleeping on a couch. She has also posted a picture in which she has bandages on her injured arm. One of the mirror selfies features her in a black cutout dress. Along with the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "from one extreme to another." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her brother Arjun Kapoor commented, "Casually mixing work life balance." Even her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya dropped mermaid and red heart emojis. Her fans were seen gushing over her 'beauty'.

Work front

Janhvi will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. It will mark her second collaboration with Rajkummar after Roohi. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is slated to release on 6th October 2023. Apart from this, she will be making her South debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. On her birthday recently, she confirmed the news by dropping her first look. Janhvi and Jr NTR recently met at the mahurat shot of NTR 30.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor; Decoding gym fashion of Pinkvilla Style Icons