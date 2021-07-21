Sonam Kapoor dazzles in all white for clinic visit; Arjun Kapoor keeps it casual as they get papped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebs might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, actors and were the recent ones who caught the attention of paparazzi in the upscale locality of the city. While Ishqzaade star Arjun Kapoor kept it casual stepping outside in Juhu, the Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor got papped outside a Bandra clinic.

Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her elegance and poise, stunned the fashion police in a gorgeous white floral dress. Featuring balloon sleeves, the flowy dress was tucked near her waistline with the help of a black belt. Keeping her look casual, Sonam tied her hair in a neat bun with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Following the COVID-19 protocol, the diva covered her face using a matching face mask. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star stepped outside donning a casual black sweatshirt paired with blue shorts. He matched his comfy look with a black hat and casual footwear.

Take a look: On the professional front, Arjun last featured in the Netflix film Sardaar Ka Grandson. He will next appear in movies namely Bhoot Police opposite and Ek Villain Returns alongside and John Abraham. Speaking of Sonam, she is gearing to feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller, Blind.

