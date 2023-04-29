PICS: Arjun Kapoor’s photo dump from Berlin with his ‘love’ Malaika Arora will give you major vacation goals

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share the most adorable pictures together on Instagram. Ever since their made their relationship Instagram official a few years ago, there has been no looking back for the lovebirds. Malaika and Arjun often make fans swoon over their social media PDA, and romantic pictures together. A few days ago, Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Germany for a vacation, and since then, they have been sharing glimpses from the trip. Now, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a photo dump from his Berlin diaries with his ladylove Malaika, and it is sure to give you major vacation goals!

Arjun Kapoor’s latest pictures from Berlin vacation with his ‘love’ Malaika Arora

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The first one shows him leaning against a wall, with ‘Berlin; written over it. In the next picture, we see Malaika Arora walking on the streets of Berlin, in a puffer jacket, tights and boots. The next picture shows Malaika Arora taking a nap in the flight, while the next one is an adorable selfie of Arjun and Malaika.

In one of the postcard-worthy pictures, Malaika Arora is seen posing on the steps against a beautiful backdrop. The stylish diva is serving major fashion goals in a white turtleneck with matching pants, and a long blazer. Another picture shows Arjun clicking a mirror selfie with Malaika in the elevator, and they are both dressed in winter wear. “Berlin with love (literally),” wrote Arjun Kapoor in the caption.

Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji on Arjun Kapoor’s post. Arjun replied to her comment, pointing out the wordplay in his caption. He wrote, “@malaikaaroraofficial see the subtle caption.”

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey, co-starring Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma. He has the films The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the song Aap Jaisa Koi from the movie An Action Hero.

