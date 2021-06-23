PICS: Arjun Rampal, Arik & Gabriella Demetriades take over streets of Budapest ahead of Dhaakad shoot

Ahead of kicking off the second schedule of Dhaakad shoot in Budapest with Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal is spending time quality family time with son Arik and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The actor shared photos on his social media handle in his new look.

Actor Arjun Rampal has begun his Budapest 'workation' with son Arik Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades ahead of Dhaakad's second shooting schedule. The actor, who recently hit the headlines when he unveiled his platinum blonde look, has now shared fun glimpses from his family time in Budapest with his fans on social media. Arjun is surely making the most of his family time ahead of kicking off the shoot with in Budapest for the actioner.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, "Some quality time with the family. Before i get to work. #beautiful #budapest #gratitude #dhaakad." In the photos, Arjun can be seen carrying his adorable son Arik on his shoulders while walking on the streets of Budapest. In one of the photos, Gabriella is seen holding Arik and posing for the camera. Arjun and Gabriella's son seemed to be enjoying his time with his parents on the streets of Budapest as in one of the photos, his cute antics showcase the same.

As soon as the photos were shared on social media, fans started reacting to them. Arjun's platinum blonde look already created waves on social media when he unveiled it last week. Now, in the new family photos too, the Dhaakad look seemed to be the centre of attention. A fan wrote, "Wow." Another commented on Arik's photos and wrote, "So cute."

Meanwhile, Kangana is yet to join Arjun in Budapest for Dhaakad's second shooting schedule. In the film, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist while Kangana will be seen playing the role of an Agent. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. The earlier portions were shot in Madhya Pradesh. The film also stars Divya Dutta.

