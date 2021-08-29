PICS: Armaan Kohli arrested for drugs case; Actor produced in court

Armaan Kohli has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since yesterday. The actor who was being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau was arrested this morning after banned drugs were recovered from his Mumbai residence in a raid. Reportedly the actor has also been sent to NCB custody for a day. Pictures of Armaan being produced in the Killa court have come out. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Actor Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli's house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him”. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit also said, "A small quantity of Cocaine has been seized from his (Armaan Kohli) house.” Take a look:

Sameer Wankhede further revealed that the cocaine that has been seized from Armaan Kohli’s house has international linkages as it has a South American origin. The NCB Mumbai is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers. Anti-drugs agency had intercepted the involvement of a major drug peddler Ajay Raju in this case. It was after his inputs were given to the NCB during an interrogation that the NCB raided Armaan Kohli’s house. The NCB team later took the actor to its office in south Mumbai for questioning.

