PICS: Aryan Khan keeps it casual in dual-toned jacket as he returns to Mumbai, poses with fans at the airport
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was clicked at the airport on Thursday night. Check out his photos.
Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. He is often called a younger version of the superstar. Aryan has no interest in acting and is rather inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the star kid is all set to make his debut as a writer and has been silently working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series.
The star kid has a massive fan following on social media and earlier today, on Thursday, Aryan was spotted at the airport as he returned to Mumbai. The young starlet looked uber cool in a navy T-shirt which he teamed with black cargo pants and white sneakers. He styled his attire with a dual-toned jacket. Some fans also spotted him at the airport and wanted to click pictures with Aryan and he obliged.
Check out Aryan Khan's PICS:
Recently, Aryan broke the internet after he dropped pictures from his latest photoshoot. A few days back, the star kid was spotted partying with actress Shruti Chauhan. Among others present at the party were Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and TV actor Karan Tacker.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai. “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” said the source.
