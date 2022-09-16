PICS: Aryan Khan keeps it casual in dual-toned jacket as he returns to Mumbai, poses with fans at the airport

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. He is often called a younger version of the superstar. Aryan has no interest in acting and is rather inclined towards the creative aspect of filmmaking. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the star kid is all set to make his debut as a writer and has been silently working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web series.

The star kid has a massive fan following on social media and earlier today, on Thursday, Aryan was spotted at the airport as he returned to Mumbai. The young starlet looked uber cool in a navy T-shirt which he teamed with black cargo pants and white sneakers. He styled his attire with a dual-toned jacket. Some fans also spotted him at the airport and wanted to click pictures with Aryan and he obliged.