PICS: Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Disha Patani turn up glam in black outfits at Mohit Rai’s birthday bash

Aryan Khan, the popular star kid and budding filmmaker, was spotted at a famous restaurant in Khar as he stepped out to attend the birthday bash of the famous stylist Mohit Rai. Along with Aryan, many famous celebs of Bollywood, including actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, actresses Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, and her husband Suraj Nambiar, and many others were spotted at the bash. The pictures and videos of the star-studded party are now winning the internet.

The birthday bash of stylist Mohit Rai had a black theme. Thus, all the celebs who attended the party turned up in either black or black-and-white outfits. Aryan Khan looked like a million bucks in a stylish black hooded jacket that he opted for the night. The aspiring writer-filmmaker completed his look with a pair of dark grey denim trousers, a white t-shirt, and a statement necklace.

Mira Rajput, the wife of popular actor Shahid Kapoor, looked gorgeous in an elegant black and white gown at Mohit Rai's birthday bash. The star spouse completed her look with dewy make-up, minimal jewelry, a pair of matching heels, and a free hairdo. Disha Patani raised the temperature in a black cut-out dress, which she paired with a statement stole and a matching bag. Disha was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic.

Check out the pictures and videos from Mohit Rai's birthday bash, below...