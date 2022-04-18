PICS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul cuddle as she drops birthday wish for him; Cricketer says 'love you'.

Lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often delight their fans with their social media presence. While KL Rahul's die-hard fans are quite eager to start calling Athiya 'bhabhi', the fans will have to wait longer as there is no wedding on the cards so far for the couple. However, they are definitely treating fans with loved up photos. Today, on the occasion of KL Rahul's 30th birthday, Athiya delighted fans with a couple of unseen photos.

Wishing her boyfriend and cricketer, Athiya shared three photos in which the couple can be seen cuddling and holding each other close. In one picture, the lovebirds can also be seen adorably holding hands and walking through a forest. In another photo, Athiya can be seen snapping a selfie while they're in a bus, all snuggled up in their warm clothes.

Sharing the photos, Athiya wished boyfriend KL Rahul and wrote, "anywhere with you, happy birthday." The cricketer promptly commented what was on his mind, as he wrote, "I love u." Take a look:

The couple made their relationship official last year and made their first public red carpet appearance at the premiere of Ahan Shetty's Tadap. Not just with Athiya, but KL Rahul shares a strong and close bond with Athiya's brother Ahan, dad Suniel Shetty and mum Mana Shetty.

