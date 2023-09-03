PICS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple to offer prayers; Fans shower love

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for a while, the sweetest couple finally tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Since then, the duo has often been spotted attending many occasions together as well as visiting different temples to offer their prayers. Recently, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty visited the Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple to offer their prayers. The cricketer skipped the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka to recover from illness.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple to offer prayers

A fan page of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty named 'rahiyaforever_' posted some pictures of the couple visiting the Ghati Subramanya Swamy temple and offering prayers on Instagram. In the pictures, Athiya can be seen in a printed outfit paired with a matching shawl. And, Rahul went for a casual outfit.

The pictures and videos of the couple surfaced amid the ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka which the cricketer skipped due to an illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar gave an update on KL Rahul's health status, stating that the cricketer is recovering from a minor injury. He is expected to make a full recovery in time to take part in the next phase of the Asia Cup.

Have a look at the pictures of KL Rahl and Athiya Shetty:

A video of the couple visitng the temple also surfaced. Take a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Showering love on the couple, one wrote, "May God Mercy On them with all the worlds happiness." Another commented, "For me it's very happy moment to see them together." "God Bless You Both Rahiya You Are Alway's In Our Prayer's," wrote a third fan. Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seek blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple