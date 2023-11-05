PICS: Athiya Shetty shares glimpses from her 31st birthday celebrations and its all about cake and 'love'

Suniel Shetty's daughter and Indian actress Athiya Shetty is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. She is celebrating her 31st birthday today, November 5. Warm birthday wishes have been poured in for Athiya from several Bollywood celebrities. Now, the actress shared a bunch of pictures from her birthday celebrations.

Athiya Shetty celebrates her 31st birthday

A while ago, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram and shared some pictures offering glimpses of her 31st birthday celebrations. In the pictures, Athiya can be seen posing with a cutesy cake, and balloons can be seen behind as a part of birthday party decoration. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Thank you for the birthday love and blessings (scorpion, love, and cake emojis)." Have a look:

Suniel Shetty dropped a beautiful monotone picture of him and her daughter to wish her on her birthday. The picture is from the actress's haldi ceremony. Sharing the picture, the Hera Pheri actor penned, “Happy birthday my baby (black heart emoji).”

More about Athiya Shetty

Athiya also followed in the footsteps of her father and joined the Indian film industry. She made her film debut in the 2015 romantic-action film Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. It was the remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1983 film of the same name.

The actress who married her long-time partner, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, also played a pivotal role in Mubarakan in the year 2017 co-starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ileana D’Cruz, among others.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was last seen playing the leading lady in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

