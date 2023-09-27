PICS: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira, Vidya Balan are all smiles as they attend Tumse Na Ho Payega screening

Tumse Na Ho Payega, the multi-starrer comedy drama that stars Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend. A grand screening event of the movie, which is helmed by Abhishek Sinha, was held in Mumbai on September 26, Tuesday night.

Many celebrated stars of the Hindi film industry, including National award-winning actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vidya Balan, rumored love birds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, and many others were spotted at the screening event of Tumse Na Ho Payega, along with the cast and crew members of the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana arrives with wife Tahira Kashyap

The National award-winning actor was seen arriving at the screening event of Tumse Na Ho Payega with his lovely wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap. The much-in-love couple was all smiles, as they posed together for pictures in front of the paparazzi photographers. Ayushmann Khurrana looked handsome as always in a black formal shirt, which he paired with navy blue trousers and a pair of black shoes. Tahira, on the other hand, looked pretty in a navy blue jumpsuit, which she teamed up with a matching handbag, a side-parted hairdo, and light blue heel sandals.

Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap's picture from the event...

Vidya Balan poses with Mahima Makwana and her mother

The celebrated Bollywood star, who made a grand entry at the Tumse Na Ho Payega screening event, was seen interacting with the paparazzi photographers and posing for pictures. Interestingly, Vidya Balan was also seen posing with the film's leading lady Mahima Makwana, and her mother at the event.

The National award-winner opted for a maroon and white printed dress, which she paired with dewy make-up, statement pearl studs, and a ponytail. Mahima Makwana, on the other hand, looked pretty in a black shimmery dress, which she paired with a messy ponytail, a statement necklace, and a pair of white heels.

Have a look at the pictures below:

