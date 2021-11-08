PICS: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor arrive to the beats of dhol at Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer launch

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor brought Chandigarh vibes to the city of Mumbai as the actors stepped out for the trailer launch of their film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film's trailer was released today amid a grand launch party in the suburbs of Mumbai. Ayushmann and Vaani arrived on a jeep at the launch venue along with Kapoor.

As soon as they arrived, the trio were surrounded by dancers who welcomed them. Soon after, Ayushmann borrowed the dhol and began playing it while co-star Vaani danced away. The duo could be seen enjoying every bit of the trailer launch. Apart from the trio, producer Pragya Kapoor was also present for the trailer launch.

Channelling the inner Chandigarh boy, Ayushmann wore loud blue joggers, a printed Gucci jacket and a white printed tee. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers. As for Vaani, the actress looked picture perfect in a printed jumpsuit with glam makeup.

Check out Ayushmann and Vaani's photos below:

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer released on Monday and is an intriguing one. Click on the link below to watch it.

