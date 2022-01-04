PICS: Bhumi Pednekar enters the New Year on a high note: '2022 is going to be a great year'

When you start any year with a good, positive spirit, it is only fair that sets the trend for the rest of the year. As the old saying goes, morning shows the day - hence, most of the people strive to start off the year on a high note. New Year 2022 has been marked by numerous B-Town celebs wishing their fans a safe and happy year in their heartfelt social media posts. Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar posted some gorgeous pictures and wrote an enthusiastic message for 2022.

In the pictures posted by Bhumi on her Instagram, she absolutely slayed her winter fashion game. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress pulled off an all-black attire with supreme grace and elegance. She could be seen enjoying in the lap of nature with her friends and family on what seems to be a New Year’s getaway trip at one of the prettiest hilly destinations. In one of the clips from the post, the whole gang could be seen enjoying the chilly weather and having a bonfire - Well, talk about a perfect trip! With the wholesome post, she added a sweet, simple, but powerful manifestation as her caption. She wrote, '2022 is going to be a great year.’ Yes, Bhumi we too hope that 2022 absolutely rocks.

Check Bhumi's post here:



Bhumi is always a positive and optimistic presence on her social media. Before 2021 ended, she hopped onto the 2021 recap trend that summed her year’s glorious achievements and precious moments, and mind you, this immensely talented actress killed the year. We only hope for better and bigger things for her in 2022.

