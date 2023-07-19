PICS: Bhumi Pednekar feels 'blessed' as she celebrates 34th birthday; pens heartwarming message

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most ravishing actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress was showered with beautiful birthday messages from her fans, friends, and family members as she turned 34 on July 18. A while ago, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared a bunch of photos from her birthday party as she spent her special day with her close friends.

Bhumi Pednekar shares photos of her birthday celebration

A few hours ago, Bhumi took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebration. The theme of the birthday party was flowery. In the first picture, the actress can be seen posing adorably wearing a lavender dress. The pictures show Bhumi enjoying her day with her sister Samiksha and her close friends.

Bhumi celebrated her 34th birthday by cutting a huge cake. In one of the pictures, the Badhaai Do actress is seen having a South Indian meal.

Sharing the pictures, Bhumi wrote, "I feel so blessed and loved :) Thank you, for all your love and wishes. Couldn’t have asked for a better day (red heart emoji)."

Fans react to Bhumi Pednekar's birthday photo bump

As soon as Bhumi shared the photos, fans wished the actress on her 34th birthday. One wrote, "Whsing you love and light always @bhumipednekar mam mahadev bless you." Another commented, "Happy birthday pretty lady." Others dropped red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Afwaah. The actress recently featured in Bheed opposite Rajkummar Rao too. The details of her next projects are still under wraps.

