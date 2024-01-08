PICS: Bipasha Basu drops glimpses of her surprise birthday bash hubby Karan Singh Grover arranged

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu turned a year older on January 7. To celebrate her big day, her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover managed to set up a beautiful candlelight dinner for the love of his life. A while ago, the actress gave us a glimpse of how she ended the night on a love-filled note.

Actress Bipasha Basu is primarily known for working in the Hindi film industry. But nearly a year ago, the actress added another feather to her cap when she birthed her first child. Currently, she is having the time of her life with her husband Karan and daughter Devi. On January 7, the actress turned a year older and celebrated her birthday by the beach at a pretty setup. Sharing the photo album, she wrote, “It’s My Birthday.”

Through her Instagram post, the Raaz actress gave a peek into her birthday dinner. In the first couple of pictures, she looked adorable as she shared a moment with her husband. For the event, she decided to dress casually and choose outfits that were more beach-appropriate. In her white kaftan dressed with blue printed flowers, she looked gorgeous. Behind them was a banner that read, ‘Happy Birthday Bipasha’.

Basu decided to wear minimal makeup but flaunted red lips. Keeping her wavy hair open, she wore golden earrings. In the last picture, we can take a look at the beautifully lit setup, by the beach. A huge heart was carved out of the sand and in the center was a table kept in a bed of roses. With mini lights kept in the crevasse of the heart and multiple lamps surrounding it, the area looked dreamy. Earlier, Karan Singh Grover also gave a glimpse of the special surprise he has organized for his wife.

Earlier today, Karan also penned a special post for the Alone actress on her birthday. Sharing a picture of her standing on a heart made on the sand while holding Devi Basu Singh Grover, he wrote, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet little baby bumbi princess pie! @bipashabasu. You are always the brightest light, have the most beautiful smile, the heartiest laugh, say the funniest things and the wisest words have the purest soul, are the most giving being, the best part about everything and you’ll always have all my heart. I love you so much. Happy birthday monkey!”

Bipasha was flooded with birthday wishes from her fans and well-wishers. Hence, the actress took to social media to thank everyone and express her gratitude for their good wishes. Sharing a lovely image of her hugging her husband sitting by the pool with their daughter, she wrote, “Love is all that I can feel. So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes. Just a Lucky Girl.”

Bipasha Basu’s work front

The former model made her acting debut in the year 2001 with the thriller Ajnabee. Since then, she has worked in many popular and critically acclaimed films like Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Corporate, Dhoom 2, Race, Dum Maro Dum, and Bachna Ae Haseeno, among many others. She was last seen on the big screen with her husband in the horror film Alone.

