PICS: Bipasha Basu is all smiles as she spends time with her 'baby chatterbox', daughter Devi

It’s been a while since we’ve seen actress Bipasha Basu on the big screen. That’s because the mommy to a little girl Devi Basu Singh Grover is enjoying the new phase of her life. However, she has been updating her fans with all that’s currently going on with her. Time and again, she has also been giving a peek at her daughter who was born on November 12, 2022. Yet again, Bipasha took to her Instagram stories and posted cute visuals as she enjoyed time with her little one.

Bipasha Basu spends time with her daughter Devi

After getting married to her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, the couple was blessed with Devi in 2022. From celebrating her 10-month birthday to dressing Devi up in colorful ghagra for Satyanarayan Puja, Bipasha Basu is enjoying her time to the fullest with her family and her first child. A couple of hours ago, the mommy-daughter duo was seen sneaking in some personal playtime. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress posted a boomerang clip that showed Devi sitting on her mother’s lap and playing with her. Sharing more details of their fun time, Basu penned, “Showing me her little finger and jabbering away! Baby chatterbox, just like mamma.”

After sharing a birthday wish post for actor Ayaz Khan, she also posted another clip with Devi. In that visual, the baby was seen playing with her mommy’s cute nose. “Someone loves mamma’s nose. I know it’s a cute nose,” the actress captioned.

Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha Basu made it to the top of the Hindi film industry solely on the basis of her hard work. In her career spanning several years, the actress has featured in over 50 films in multiple languages. The model who later became an actor stepped into Bollywood with the film Ajnabee in 2001 as a supporting actor. The 2002 supernatural thriller film Raaz earned her name and fame followed by Jism, Rudraksh, Barsaat, Apaharan, No Entry, and many more. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with the historical romance movie The Lovers in 2013.

