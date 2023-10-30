PICS: Bipasha Basu shares sneak-peek into ‘dance time’ with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover

Actress Bipasha Basu reportedly fell in love with actor Karan Singh Grover during the shoot of their 2015’s horror film Alone and later tied the knot with him in 2016. The duo was relishing their marital bliss when their bundle of joy Devi Basu Singh Grover stepped into their lives last year. The doting mother often shares glimpses of her daughter with fans on social media and has once again dropped a sneak-peek of her bonding time with Devi as they danced together.

Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of ‘dance time’ with daughter Devi

The Raaz 3 actress seems to be a hands-on mom to her daughter and often drops glances of her bonding time with baby Devi. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories again and shared a sneak-peek of her “dance time” with her daughter.

As Basu held Devi in her arms, the duo can be seen grooving together to Louis Prima’s song I Wan’na Be Like You and the doting mother seems to be cherishing her bonding time with little Devi.

As she shared the video on her Instagram stories, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Mamma & Baby Dance time.” Check out the glimpses of her video below!

Bipasha Basu on her acting comeback

The Raaz actress was last seen in the miniseries Dangerous, which was released in 2020. During an interview with News 18 earlier, the actress discussed at length her acting comeback and said, “I’ve pretty much been giving excuses saying I need some more time before returning to work. But I do love to act.” Bipasha Basu further delved into the subject and noted that she is ready to face the camera once again.

“I’m going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter’s going to allow me to do it,” mentioned Bipasha, and added that at the moment, she is still learning how to maintain a balance between her work and her baby.

More about Bipasha Basu’s projects

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress was last seen on the big screen in Alone, which also featured her husband and actor Karan Singh Singh Grover.

Bipasha made a cameo appearance in Welcome To New York, which was released in 2018.

