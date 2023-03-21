PICS: Birthday girl Rani Mukerji poses in style as she heads to Assam's Kamakhya Temple to seek blessings

Rani Mukerji, who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, is celebrating her birthday today. She is truly aging like fine wine. Her fans and friends have flooded social media with warm wishes. On her special day, the actress was seen making a starry appearance at Mumbai's private airport a while ago. She was seen jetting off to Assam to seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple.

Rani Mukerji jets off to Assam

In the pictures, Rani is seen sporting a red and pink ethnic suit and exuding a birthday glow. She wore matching footwear and completed her look with oversized sunnies and a chic handbag. Rani was seen posing for the paparazzi as she left for Assam to seek blessings on her birthday. She looked all things pretty in shades of red and pink. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Rani is currently enjoying an overwhelming response for her recently released film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Based on a true story, the story revolves around a mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her kids. Rani has left everyone mighty impressed by her solid performance. Recently, Rani reacted to rave reviews and said that she was happy to see the response.

She said, "I’m glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post-pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience. As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs on theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh, and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it."

