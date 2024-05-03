PICS: Bobby Deol can't resist his 'Animal print moment' captured by 'personal paparazzo'; Sunny Deol is all hearts

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has been creating a lot of buzz since its release and it still is one of the top topics. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has been termed as 'misogynistic' by several viewers, Bobby Deol's role garnered a lot of attention and received immense praise on social media.

Today, May 3, Bobby shared some pictures of himself looking uber-cool in an animal-printed shirt and called his son Dharam Deol his personal paparazzo.

Bobby Deol looks cool in animal-printed shirt

Taking to his Instagram account, Bobby Deol shared a series of pictures of himself. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a black and white animal print shirt. Accessorized with a silver chain, Bobby made a super cool man bun. His look was captured by his son Dharam Deol.

Sharing the pictures, Bobby wrote, "Can’t resist a good #animal print moment especially when Dharam is my personal paparazzo! (camera emoji) #dharamdeol"

Reacting to the post, Sunny Deol dropped red hearts. Have a look:

Dharmednra's priceless reaction to son Bobby Deol's success after Animal

During a recent interview with Zoom TV, Bobby Deol spoke about his father Dharmendra's priceless reaction to his recent success for Animal on social media.

Recalling his father's sweetest reaction to all the appreciation that he was receiving for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Bobby told Zoom TV, “When Animal released and I came home, my dad said to me – because he loves social media – ‘Sab log tere deewane ho rahe hai’ (People are going crazy for you) I said ‘Papa, main aapka beta hun, deewane nahi honge to kya hoge‘. (Papa I am your son, of course they would go crazy.) It was a very special moment for me.”

He also opened up about the brotherhood in the film industry and added that even if everyone did not call him to congratulate him, he was thankful for their love. “There are so many nice people in this industry. When Animal released, the kind of love I got from this industry was so beautiful, so special. Everyone didn’t need to call me. I feel our industry is so amazing. It’s just that sometimes social media makes it sound different,” he said.

Bobby Deol's work front

His recent projects, such as Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have not only resonated with his fan base but have also garnered critical acclaim. The actor was most recently seen in Animal and is set to appear in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, Animal was theatrically released in December 2023 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

