PICS: Bobby Deol, dad Sunny Deol shower birthday love on Rajveer Deol; brother Karan calls him ‘Lil piece of my heart’

If you have been keeping an eye on the Deols, you would know how close-knit the Bollywood family is. While brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol are ready to take a bullet for each other, they also share the same feelings for the rest of the clan.

Hence, when Sunny’s son Rajveer Deol turned a year older today, they all took to social media to shower him with love and praise. Read on!

Sunny, Bobby, and Karan Deol wish Rajveer Deol like THIS

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is currently on cloud nine as his younger son Rajveer Deol is celebrating his birthday today, Mat 12. On his big day, the daddy dearest decided to make him feel extra special by showing some PDA on social media.

The actor shared multiple unseen images with the birthday boy. In the photo album was a precious image of Rajveer with his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra. Sharing the images, he penned, “Happy Birthday my Beta, I love you (red heart emojis).” Bobby Deol, Archana Puran Singh, and others showered hearts on their memories.

Take a look:

Rajveer’s chachu, Animal actor Bobby Deol wasn’t behind in wishing the little one the best on his birthday. The actor dropped a selfie with the aspiring actor in which they were twinning in black t-shirts. He wrote in the captions, “Happy birthday Rajveer beta love you.” Rajveer was quick to acknowledge his uncle’s love on Instagram and responded with multiple red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Rajveer’s elder brother, Velle actor Karan Deol also took to Instagram to wish him well. Sharing multiple images with Rajveer, and their father Sunny, Karan penned, “Happy Birthday My little Brother, My Lil piece of my heart. May you get all that you desire.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Sunny is busy shooting for his upcoming film titled Baap. He will also be seen in Lahore 1947. As for Bobby, the actor will share the screen with Tamil star Suriya in Kanguva followed by a Telugu language movie titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The bilingual film NBK109 is also on the cards for him.

