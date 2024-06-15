PICS: Bride-to-be Amy Jackson celebrates bachelorette party with her girls squad on private jet in France

Actress Amy Jackson delighted her fans by sharing photos from her bachelorette party with friends on a private jet in France. The actress is set to marry her fiancé, Ed Westwick. Known for her roles in films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh is Bling, 2.0, and Crakk, Amy is now gearing up for her wedding.

Amy Jackson gives sneak peek inside her bachelorette party

Amy Jackson recently took to Instagram today (June 15) and shared some stunning photos. In the first picture, Amy exudes pure boss vibes as she boards a private jet. The following pictures show her in a stylish white suit, paired with a sun hat, netted white gloves, and large white pearl earrings. She is also seen wearing a 'bride-to-be' sash and holding a drink in her hand.

Amy also posed with her friends on the private jet, all smiles and enjoying the moment. In the last picture, her friends are seen wearing masks with Amy’s face on them, posing near the private jet.

About Amy Jackson's dreamy engagement party

Earlier, Amy shared a glimpse of their engagement dinner party, heightening the anticipation for their upcoming wedding. On Instagram, she posted beautiful pictures from the event. The first photo shows the couple doing a romantic dance. The second image features an elegantly decorated dinner table adorned with flowers, candles, and twinkling lights.

Advertisement

The third picture captures a heartwarming moment of Amy joyfully embracing her son, Andreas. In the final photo, the couple shares a passionate kiss. She captioned the post, "Let the Celebrations Begin 21.03.24. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world!”

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official. Ed, also an actor, is best known for his role in Gossip Girl.

ALSO READ: In PICS: Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick enjoy romantic vacation in Italy; seen sharing a passionate kiss